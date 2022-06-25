Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.17.

ACN stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.54. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

