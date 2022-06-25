Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.33-$3.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.43 billion-$4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.51 billion. Adobe also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $11.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,303,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,525,683. Adobe has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.14. The stock has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.