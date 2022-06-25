Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $12,348,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,710,000 after purchasing an additional 70,326 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,723,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD opened at $87.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.43 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

