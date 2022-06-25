AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.85. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $54,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

