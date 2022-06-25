Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.99. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after purchasing an additional 101,618 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after purchasing an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,081,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

