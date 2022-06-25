Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER) Stock Price Up 1.7%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 300,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 906,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

About Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

