Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $234.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $123.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $215.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.87, for a total transaction of $81,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 63.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

