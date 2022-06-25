Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239.06 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00028839 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001865 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

