Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In related news, Director James L. L. Tullis acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,892.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 79,700 shares of company stock worth $563,300 and sold 301,630 shares worth $2,360,674. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,718,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 392,635 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in Alphatec by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,127,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after purchasing an additional 165,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alphatec by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 26,764 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $16.47.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.72 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 147.10% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System that provides minimally invasive pedicle screw placement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.