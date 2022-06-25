America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.70

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.70 and traded as high as $18.98. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 27,350 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATAX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $418.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 24.97, a current ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70.

America First Multifamily Investors ( NASDAQ:ATAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 78.27% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAX. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of America First Multifamily Investors in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

