American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.21.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $261.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.27. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

