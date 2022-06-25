Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FOLD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

FOLD stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. Amicus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $78.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.05% and a negative net margin of 84.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 21,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $174,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,788 shares of company stock worth $886,486 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 629,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 443,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 56,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

