Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 25th (AOT, BB, ENB, ET, GEI, KEY, LSPK, NBLY, ONEX, PPL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Saturday, June 25th:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.60.

Get Ascot Resources Ltd alerts:

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.75 to C$1.25.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

had its target price cut by TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$58.50 to C$55.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$16.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$25.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$36.50 to C$34.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$4.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$41.00 to C$37.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$25.00.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$28.00 to C$27.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$75.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) was given a C$8.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.