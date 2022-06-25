Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Price Target at $33.00

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HR stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 62.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 203,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $4,270,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,320,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

