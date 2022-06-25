Anchor Neural World (ANW) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Anchor Neural World (ANW) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Anchor Neural World has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. One Anchor Neural World coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Anchor Neural World has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Anchor Neural World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Neural World Coin Profile

ANW is a coin. Anchor Neural World’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 275,297,977 coins. Anchor Neural World’s official Twitter account is @ANWfoundation . The official website for Anchor Neural World is an-va.com . The official message board for Anchor Neural World is medium.com/anwfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor Neural World Foundation is founded in Japan, Tokyo, and it’s primarily responsible for the development of the ANW engine, which will power AI-based solutions to the different businesses that Anchor Value Inc. has invested in. The Foundation has also issued “ANW”, the ecosystem token which will be used as a utility and even governance token “

