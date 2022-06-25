Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.74

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as low as C$5.75. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 31,096 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$260.03 million and a PE ratio of 19.77.

Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

