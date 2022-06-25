Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.74

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.74 and traded as low as C$5.75. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 31,096 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$260.03 million and a PE ratio of 19.77.
Andrew Peller Company Profile (TSE:ADW.A)
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.