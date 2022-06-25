Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 3,350 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,450 ($42.26) to GBX 3,350 ($41.03) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($41.65) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($52.67) to GBX 3,900 ($47.77) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.74).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,066 ($37.56) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($28.78) and a one year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($61.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,598.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,537.11. The company has a market capitalization of £41.01 billion and a PE ratio of 5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.