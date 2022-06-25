Apollon Limassol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $127,160.00 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $335,899.48 and $127,160.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00004765 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00098233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00281707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008654 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

