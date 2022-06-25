APYSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $19,071.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $448,290.95 and approximately $19,071.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070581 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014092 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

