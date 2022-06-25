ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from €48.00 ($50.53) to €49.00 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $1.02. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

