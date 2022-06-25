Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $2.28. Assembly Biosciences shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 415,038 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.90.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,990,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,838,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 369,375 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,033 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 194,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

