AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £115 ($140.86) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank set a £120 ($146.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a £101 ($123.71) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($140.86) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($116.36) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of £105.46 ($129.17).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £107.76 ($131.99) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 8,029 ($98.35) and a 52-week high of £110 ($134.74). The company has a market capitalization of £166.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -182.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £103.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,478.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

