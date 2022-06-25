Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 553213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas Copco (ATLKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.