Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.14

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 553213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

