Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $16.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

ATCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of ATCO opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Atlas ( NYSE:ATCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlas will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter worth $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas by 690.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Atlas by 166.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Atlas during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

