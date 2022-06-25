AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 55.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,205 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

T opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

