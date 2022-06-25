AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Lessened by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,023,357,000 after buying an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,732,000 after buying an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after buying an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

AT&T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

