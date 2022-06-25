Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.99.

BAC stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

