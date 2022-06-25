Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Cut by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

