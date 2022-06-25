Bank of America Trims Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Target Price to $3.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $9.17.

BBBY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $559.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth about $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,836.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

