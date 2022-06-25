Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.97

Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.97 and traded as low as $16.87. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 9,411 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

