Barclays Cuts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $370.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $455.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ACN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $357.30.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded up $13.54 on Friday, reaching $299.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,648,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,630. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $294.55 and its 200 day moving average is $329.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.