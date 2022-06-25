Barclays Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.95.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $159.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.49. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $151.32 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,628 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

