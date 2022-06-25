Barclays Raises PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target to GBX 260

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 237 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PZ Cussons stock opened at 6.10 on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of 5.48 and a fifty-two week high of 6.10.

PZ Cussons Company Profile (Get Rating)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

