Barclays Raises PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) Price Target to GBX 260

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 237 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
PZ Cussons stock opened at 6.10 on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a fifty-two week low of 5.48 and a fifty-two week high of 6.10.
PZ Cussons Company Profile (Get Rating)
