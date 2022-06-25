Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.67) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on J. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.90) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.49) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 311 ($3.81).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

