Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $12.98. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 20,397 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.
About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.