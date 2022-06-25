Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.43

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.43 and traded as low as $12.98. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 20,397 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGH. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 648,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 191,830 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,380,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

