Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $65.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 102,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,255.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,755,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,156,537.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

