Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

BDC stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a 12-month low of $45.31 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Belden by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

