BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.41

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.41 and traded as low as C$10.28. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$10.55, with a volume of 33,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BELLUS Health ( TSE:BLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.01 million. Equities analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

