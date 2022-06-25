Bender Robert & Associates Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,056 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,588 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.30. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.