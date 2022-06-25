Bender Robert & Associates Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,225 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

NASDAQ META opened at $170.16 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.87.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.