Bender Robert & Associates Sells 7,364 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bender Robert & Associates lowered its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 59,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

