Bender Robert & Associates Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bender Robert & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Booking were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after acquiring an additional 166,288 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Booking from $3,340.00 to $3,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,726.48.

BKNG stock opened at $1,931.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,255.44. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,795.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

