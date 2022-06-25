Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,862 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after purchasing an additional 980,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,152,000 after acquiring an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.01. 1,558,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.65 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRMB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.20.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

