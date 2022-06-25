Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 308.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,804,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,248. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.84. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

