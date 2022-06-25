Bennicas & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $140.69.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.75. 2,494,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,316. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $191.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.30.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.