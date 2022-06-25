Bennicas & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $40.54. The company had a trading volume of 860,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,169. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

In related news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

