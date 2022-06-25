Berenberg Bank Cuts Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Price Target to $80.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.27.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

