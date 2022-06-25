Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $12.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

BIRDF stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

