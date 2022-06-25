Bismuth (BIS) Tops One Day Volume of $46.00

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.04 million and $46.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010946 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.