bitCNY Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146509 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00072061 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014183 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

